Representatives of Azerbaijani, Turkish Air Forces hold staff talks (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The 13th staff talks between representatives of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye were held in accordance with the bilateral military cooperation program between the two countries for 2022, Trend reports on December 20 via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Welcoming the guests, Deputy Minister of Defense - Commander of the Azerbaijani Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov emphasized the importance of staff talks held between the fraternal countries.

At the meeting, issues of military cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Turkish Air Forces were discussed, the importance of mutual exchange of experience was stressed, and a detailed exchange of views on various issues was held.

The delegation of the fraternal country will visit the Azerbaijan Air Force military units in accordance with the plan.