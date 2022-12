BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia continues to spread false information about the closure of Lachin road and the number of Armenians living in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizade said on Twitter on December 20, Trend reports.

In order to refute the false information, Hajizade posted relevant videos.

"The videos show how cars pass freely along the Lachin road," Hajizade noted.

