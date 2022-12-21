Azerbaijani MFA talks discussion of situation on Lachin road in UN Security Council (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:35

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has commented on the discussion of the situation on Azerbaijan's Lachin road at the UN Security Council, Trend reports on December 21.

"On December 20, the UN Security Council held discussions on the situation on the Lachin road. Despite Armenia's attempts to use the Security Council for the purpose of a manipulation campaign against Azerbaijan, the discussions have become another platform for the international community to become more aware of Azerbaijan's grounded concerns, including the deliberate and constant violation of Armenia’s obligations taken as part of the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020,” the ministry said.

“In his statement, the representative of Azerbaijan [to UN Yashar Aliyev] rejected all accusations of Armenia in alleged blocking of the Lachin road by Azerbaijan, ‘blockade’ and ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in relation to Armenian residents [of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh], saying that all these claims are absolutely false and unfounded,” the ministry noted.

Besides, the statement of Azerbaijan’s representative notes that neither the Azerbaijani government nor the peaceful protesters blocked the Lachin road, the ministry added.

“The order of movement of citizens, vehicles and goods on the road remains unchanged, and peacekeepers [temporarily deployed in Azerbaijani territories in accordance with the trilateral statement] continue to fulfill their duties to regulate traffic on the road,” the ministry also said. “Videos posted on social media demonstrate the unhindered passage of various modes of transport, including ambulances and vehicles carrying humanitarian aid.”

