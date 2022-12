Details added (first published: 12:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order appointing Adil Kerimli as First Deputy Minister of Culture, Trend reports.

Also, until Minister of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan is appointed, Adil Kerimli as First Deputy Minister of Culture, is assigned these duties.

By another decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Adil Kerimli was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center.