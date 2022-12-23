Positions of Azerbaijani army come under fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of Basarkechar region, using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected to fire positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the directions of Zaylik, Bazirkhana and Mollabayramli settlements of the Kalbajar district starting from 21:20 (GMT +4) on December 22 to 04:10 on December 23, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.