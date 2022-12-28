Azerbaijan, Morocco hold political consultations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. On December 26-27, political consultations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Morocco were held in Rabat, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.

Political consultations were led by Deputy FM Fariz Rzayev from the Azerbaijani side and Director General for Asian and Oceanic Affairs of the Moroccan MFA, Ambassador Abdulkader Al-Ansari.

During the consultations, the current state and prospects for cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian spheres, inter-parliamentary bilateral relations, issues of cooperation within the framework of international organizations, including the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement, were discussed.

The sides exchanged views on various aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries. The Moroccan side was informed about the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement against COVID-19, which will be held in Baku in March 2023.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also held meetings with representatives of a number of educational and research centers.