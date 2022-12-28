Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan appoints new chairman of Baku Grave Crimes Court (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 28 December 2022 19:19 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. President Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree appointing Ismayil Khalilov as a judge and new chairman of the Baku Grave Crimes Court, Trend reports.

Khalilov has previously served as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Former Chairman of the Baku Grave Crimes Court Mahmud Nabiyev died from a heart attack, thus prior to the decree, the court's chairman duties had been entrusted to judge of the Baku Court for Grave Crimes Zeynal Aghayev.

