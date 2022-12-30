Azerbaijan approves new composition of Supervisory Board of "Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 1 in Eastern Zangazur Economic Region"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amending the decree on the composition of the Supervisory Board of the "Restoration, Construction and Management Service in the Eastern Zangazur economic region No. 1" public legal entity, Trend reports.

According to the amendment, in part one of the decrees of the President of Azerbaijan dated July 22, 2022 No. 3382 "On approval of the composition of the Supervisory Board of the "Restoration, Construction and Management Service No. 1 in the Eastern Zangazur economic region" public legal entity, the words "in the Zangilan district" are replaced by the words " in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts".

This decree comes into force from the date of its signing.