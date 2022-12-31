Zangezur Corridor to be opened, whether Armenia wants it or not - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The Zangezur Corridor will definitely be opened, whether Armenia wants it or not, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, Trend reports.

"Large-scale work is underway on opening the Zangezur Corridor, with railways and motor roads being constructed. The Zangezur Corridor will definitely be opened, whether Armenia wants it or not. We demonstrate our firm commitment, and everything is going according to the plan. Our demand is reasonable and just. We must and will have a communication line with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is an integral part of Azerbaijan.

Our historical buildings on the liberated lands, including mosques, are undergoing substantial restoration and reconstruction. I had already mentioned that Armenians completely destroyed 65 of 67 mosques during the occupation. The restoration, in fact, the reconstruction of these mosques, has already begun. The mosques that need repair are being repaired. I should mention that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation plays the leading role in constructing and overhauling our religious monuments. Almost all mosques are restored at the expense of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation," President Ilham Aliyev said.