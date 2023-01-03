"Humanitarian catastrophe" out of thin air: Armenian Foreign Ministry at it again

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 3. Amid the ongoing peaceful protest of Azerbaijanis against the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the zone of temporary deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, the Armenian Foreign Ministry made another questionable statement.

The statement claims that Azerbaijan has allegedly been blocking the Lachin road for the third week, thereby creating a "humanitarian catastrophe".

This, of course, has no basis, since the Lachin-Khankendi road is open for humanitarian purposes. There are photos and videos being published daily, showing that the supply vehicles, ambulances freely pass the road. Today alone over 15 cars have passed. This obviously looks like anything but "humanitarian catastrophe".

Such statements and actions of Armenia are doomed to fail, just like the recent unsuccessful attempt by Yerevan, with the help of France, to pass an anti-Azerbaijani resolution in the UN Security Council in connection with the situation around the Lachin-Khankendi road. France, being a member of the UN Security Council, was unable to succeed with this statement, which in the truest sense of the word is a great shame for Paris and the defeat of the Franco-Armenian tandem.

The trilateral statement pointed out by the Armenian Foreign Ministry provides for the use of the Lachin-Khankendi road only for humanitarian purposes. Of course, the separatists, who, under the patronage of Ruben Vardanyan, have established an illegal business in Karabakh and are plundering the natural resources of Azerbaijan, are worried that they cannot transport the mined gold along the Lachin-Khankendi road to Armenia. For this reason, they want to present the situation as a "humanitarian catastrophe" and make sure Azerbaijan feels the international pressure.

So, the mentioned statement by the Armenian Foreign Ministry does not serve the purposes of post-conflict normalization and is aimed at misleading the international community. Yet again.