Special representative of President of Azerbaijan meets with former IDPs from Gubadli (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 7. Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangazur economic region Vahid Hajiyev has held a meeting with public representatives of Gubadli district in the Executive Power of the district, Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by the head and employees of the district executive power, representatives of the district's intelligentsia and the general public.

Noting the historical significance of the victory of the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in the 2020 second Karabakh war, Hajiyev spoke about the large-scale restoration and construction work which began immediately after that in the liberated territories.

He informed in detail about the restoration and construction work carried out in the Gubadli district, the restoration of its villages, the work that will be carried out to revive the existing sectors of the economy.

Besides, the official spoke about the return of former IDPs to Aghali village of Zangilan district, noting that this process will be carried out throughout Eastern Zangazur, including the Gubadli district.

Then the employees of the special representative office got acquainted with the museum established under the Executive Power of Gubadli district, the exhibits of which reflect the rich historical and cultural heritage of the district.