BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 9. Secretary-General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzade has been awarded the 'Taraggi' medal for her contribution to the sports development in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the AGF's Press Service.

The award was presented to Mammadzade during an event dedicated to the 2022 sports results, attended by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the National Olympic Committee Ilham Aliyev.