FMs of Azerbaijan, North Macedonia hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 10. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Buyar Osmani held a phone talk on January 10, Trend reports citing the press service of MFA.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the chairmanship of North Macedonia in the OSCE in 2023, Azerbaijan-OSCE relations, current issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia, and the current situation in the region.

Minister Bayramov informed the counterpart about the current situation in the region, the steps taken by Azerbaijan towards the normalization of relations with Armenia, and the obstacles created by Armenia to the process of negotiations on a peace treaty. The Minister noted that Armenia, grossly violating its obligations under the tripartite Statement, has been transporting the illegally exploited mineral resources of Azerbaijan to Armenia, using the Lachin road, which was intended only for humanitarian purposes. At the same time, Armenia still maintains a mine threat, delivering mines, produced in 2021, from Armenia to Azerbaijan, supplying the Armenian armed forces that have not yet withdrawn from the territory of Azerbaijan, allowing the illegal transfer of citizens of third countries. All these facts cause a fair protest from the Azerbaijani side.

Speaking about the reasons for the protests, as well as the attempt of the Azerbaijani side to negotiate for monitoring purposes, Bayramov noted that the protest of representatives of Azerbaijani NGOs on the Lachin road is aimed at preventing the plunder of natural resources, which was carried out during the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories and has intensified more recently. It was emphasized that the video footage showing the unimpeded passage of cars of citizens, as well as cars of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ambulances, peacekeeping contingent and other vehicles along the Lachin road, proves the groundlessness of the statements that this is an alleged "blockade" of Armenian residents and a "humanitarian crisis" in the region.

Minister Osmani shared his opinion on the work and plans within the framework of the OSCE chairmanship, and also stressed the importance of dialogue and taking measures to establish peace and security in the region.

The sides also exchanged views on other regional issues of mutual interest.