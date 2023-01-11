Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 11 January 2023 14:24 (UTC +04:00)
Any mission can only be sent to Karabakh with consent of both Baku and Yerevan – Kremlin spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 11. Sending UN peacekeepers to Karabakh has been on the agenda more than once, however, any missions may be engaged only with the consent of both sides – Baku and Yerevan, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports referring to TASS.

The day before, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Russia could initiate the dispatch of a multinational mission to Karabakh in the UN Security Council if Russia "is unable to fulfill its obligations."

"We have constant contacts at the working and various levels. Of course, this topic has been repeatedly on the agenda. But clearly, any mission can only be sent with the consent of both sides," Peskov responded to the question of whether the Russian and Armenian leaders discussed this topic.

