Armenia missed chance to hold another round of peace talks with Azerbaijan – Russian MFA (UPDATE)

Politics Materials 12 January 2023 14:03 (UTC +04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Armenia has missed a chance to hold another round of peace talks with Azerbaijan, Russia's Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately, Armenia failed to benefit from a regular round of negotiations with Azerbaijan in Moscow on December 23, 2022. Our offer still stands. We're ready to provide a platform for talks between the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers,” she said.

