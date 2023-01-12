Azerbaijani, Ukrainian ombudsmen hold meeting (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 20:30)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12. Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva has met with Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets in Ankara, the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation between the ombudsmen of the two countries, prospects for partnership on effective protection, and ensuring human rights in the current situation.

Aliyeva asked the Ukrainian ombudsman to pay attention to the issue of protecting the rights of Azerbaijani citizens Misir Gasimli and Subhan Guliyev, who are currently under arrest in Ukraine.

Both ombudsmen stressed the need for further development of cooperation in the field of protection of human rights and freedoms.

The Ukrainian ombudsman thanked Azerbaijan for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians and noted the important role of Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva in this matter.