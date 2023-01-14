Azerbaijan establishes medal "For distinguished service at Internal Affairs bodies"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law "On establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan "For distinguished service at Internal Affairs bodies", Trend reports.

Thus, the "Regulations on the medal of the Azerbaijan Republic "For distinguished service at Internal Affairs bodies" and "Description of medal of Republic of Azerbaijan "For distinguished service at Internal Affairs bodies" were approved.