US embassy reveals visit program of US State Dept official to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 14. The program of the visit of Mark Cameron, Director of the Office of Caucasus Affairs and Regional Conflicts in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the State Department, to Baku has been published, Trend reports via the US embassy in Azerbaijan.

According to the embassy, Cameron will take part in internal meetings with the embassy team in Baku, meet with various officials, as well as economic, political and other partners of the US government.

"While in Baku, Mark will join internal meetings with the Embassy team, speak at an American Corner event, as well as meet with a variety of officials, economic and political interlocutors, and other US government partners. He will note that the US remains committed to promoting a secure, stable, democratic, prosperous, and peaceful future for the South Caucasus region. He will emphasize that direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a lasting peace," the embassy added.