BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. The amount of the authorized capital of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has been increased, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the authorized capital of the agency has been set at 2,209,512.9 manat ($1,299,713.46).

Previously, the initial authorized capital of the agency was 100,000 manat ($58,820).