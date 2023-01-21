Azerbaijan approves amendments to law "On grants" (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:02

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 21. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law on amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On grants", Trend reports.

According to the law, part 2-2 of the following content has been added to Article 3 of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On grants":

"2-2. The register of grants received by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority, on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan or the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority, is maintained in the manner determined by the body (institution) determined by the relevant executive authority authorities".