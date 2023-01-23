EU Special Rep in South Caucasus eyes visiting Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar plans to visit Azerbaijan in near future, Henri Duquenne, spokesperson for the EU's special representative, told Trend.

According to the spokesperson, Klaar has already arrived in Armenia for a series of high-level regular consultations with the country's leadership.

"He is planning to also visit Baku in the near future for similar consultations, but no dates have been confirmed yet," he added.

Meanwhile, just recently, EU Special Representative was in Baku, where he held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, and discussed efforts to normalize Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and possible further steps.

Furthermore, according to the EU, the foreign ministers of the 27 EU countries intend to approve a new EU mission in Armenia at a meeting scheduled to be held during the day, which should contribute to the settlement of the situation in the region.