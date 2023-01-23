Turkic states should pay special attention to defense industry co-op – OTS Council of Elders' chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The Turkic states should pay special attention to defense industry cooperation, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Binali Yildirim wrote on his social media page, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

Working on the "Common security concept" after the 2020 Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Samarkand is among the priority issues of the organization, he noted.

According to Yildirim, the unified Turkic alphabet remains one of the relevant topics in the country's agenda.

“We've been paying particular attention to this and intend to accelerate the transition to a unified alphabet,” the chairman noted.