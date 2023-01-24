Azerbaijan to nominate Shusha as tourist capital of ECO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. As part of Azerbaijan's Chairmanship of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in 2023, the candidacy of Azerbaijan's Shusha will be nominated as a tourist capital of the ECO in 2026, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during his speech at today's 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Within the Chairmanship, steps will be taken to operate the Clean Energy Center of the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as well as the ECO Economic Research Center in Baku. It was also noted that the candidacy of Shusha will be nominated as the ECO tourist capital in 2026.

The 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization is being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. During the meeting, the ECO Chairmanship was transferred to Azerbaijan.