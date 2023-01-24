Session of Azerbaijan's Pardon Issues Commission under President of Azerbaijan kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The session of the Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has kicked off, Trend reports.

More than 200 appeals for pardon were considered at the previous sessions.

In 2022, following the Presidential Decree of May 27, 2022, as many as 213 people have been granted clemency based on humanist principles as a consequence of reviewing pardon appeals of numerous convicted individuals, members of their families, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, as well as human rights organizations addressed to the head of state.