BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree approving the "Agreement between the Russian Government and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan on cooperation and interaction to coordinate the development of crossing points across the Azerbaijan-Russia border and access roads to them", Trend reports.

According to the decree, the mentioned agreement was signed in Baku on November 17, 2022.

