Pardon Issues Commission of Azerbaijan discusses over hundred appeals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The Pardon Issues Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has held a meeting today, Trend reports.

More than 100 appeals for pardon were considered at the meeting.

The previous meeting of the commission took place on January 17, 2023, where over 100 appeals were reviewed. In total, more than 300 applications for pardon were discussed at two meetings and appropriate decisions were made.

The regular meeting of the commission is scheduled for January 31, 2023.

In 2022, following the Presidential Decree of May 27, 2022, as many as 213 people have been granted clemency based on humanist principles as a consequence of reviewing pardon appeals of numerous convicted individuals, members of their families, the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, as well as human rights organizations addressed to the head of state.