Ukrainian official refutes Armenian fake about second Karabakh war

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Ukraine did not supply any weapons to Azerbaijan that would be used in the second Karabakh war, Adviser to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak said in an interview with Armenian Azatutyun, Trend reports.

When asked whether Ukraine provided Azerbaijan with weapons that were used in the second Karabakh war, in particular, phosphorus bombs, Podolyak denied this, noting that Ukraine officially has a neutral status and minimized the possibility of delivering weapons anywhere, especially to trouble spots.

"Ukraine officially has a neutral status. And we have minimized the possibility of supplying weapons anywhere, especially to conflict areas. Yes, we had an arms sale segment, but it was a typical legal arms sale with full contracts, export controls, etc.d. There is no point in engaging in controversial, conflict situations to escalate or provoke conflict," Podolyak said.

During the second Karabakh war, Armenia, with the help of representatives of diaspora organizations, spread fake news that Azerbaijan allegedly used phosphorus bombs.

But there is proof that it was Armenia that used such prohibited types of ammunition during the 44-day war, and not only.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated in 2020 that large quantities of phosphorus-containing cargo were delivered to units of the third motorized rifle regiment of the 37th rifle division of the first combined arms army of the armed forces of Armenia.

The Armenian side has used phosphorus bombs against Azerbaijan before.

On October 8, 2020, a 122-mm incendiary cannon projectile was fired from the Armenian side on the territory of the Fizuli region. It contained 3.6 kilograms of white phosphorus.

Armenia also used phosphorus bombs against Azerbaijan during the ceasefire period. Back in 2016, Armenia dropped a phosphorus bomb on the village of Askipara in the Terter region.