Azerbaijan extends period of subsidizing loans to entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 29, 2017 No. 1691 "On ensuring the activities of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

In accordance with the decree, in part 6 of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 29, 2017 No. 1691 "On ensuring the activities of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the figures "2022" are replaced with "2024".

The decree comes into force on January 1, 2023.