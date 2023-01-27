Russian MFA issues statement in connection with attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement in connection with the attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

"We express our deep condolences to the Azerbaijani side in connection with the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran," said the statement.

"According to the incoming information, this morning a man armed with a machine gun entered the building of the diplomatic mission and opened fire. As a result, one employee of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission was killed, and two more of his colleagues were injured. The attacker was detained by the Tehran police, and an investigation is underway. We hope that all the perpetrators will be brought to justice," said the ministry.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the incident once again confirms the importance of ensuring the safe operation of diplomatic missions by the authorities of the host state in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of April 18, 1961.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.