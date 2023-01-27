Azerbaijani Parliament's chairperson condemns terrorist attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Chairperson of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova shared a Facebook publication in connection with the terrorist attack against the country’s embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran, committed on the morning of January 27. We demand a speedy and objective investigation of this insidious attack and the punishment of those responsible. We extend our condolences to the close relatives of the deceased employee of the embassy!" the publication said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.