Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran strongly condemns cruel act of terrorism against Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iran Ali Alizada has posted a Twitter publication in connection with the armed attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, Trend reports.

"As a result of the armed attack on our Embassy today, our valued employee Orkhan Asgarov was killed while defending Embassy and staff, and 2 of our employees were injured. Rest in peace! We strongly condemn this cruel act of terrorism and demand full punishment of the perpetrators," said the post.

"Sharing this pain, I express my deep condolences to the family members of Orkhan Asgarov on behalf of myself and the staff of our embassy, and I wish the wounded a speedy healing. Diplomatic missions are inviolable, and their protection must be fully ensured by the host state," the ambassador said.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.