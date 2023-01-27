Attacks on diplomatic missions - unacceptable, German MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Today I offer my deepest condolences to the family of the man killed in the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, Matthias Luttenberg, Director of the Department for Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"Attacks on diplomatic missions are unacceptable! The circumstances of this crime must be investigated as soon as possible," Luttenberg wrote.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.