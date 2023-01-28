OSCE Chairman-in-Office condemns attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani strongly condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran and called for accountability of the perpetrators, Osmani wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

He noted that attacks against diplomatic missions are unacceptable.

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office expressed condolences to the family of the head of the security service who died during the armed attack and wished for swift recovery to the injured.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50s, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.