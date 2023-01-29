Venezuela expresses condolences to Azerbaijan, following terrorist attack on embassy in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Venezuela has expressed condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with the attack on the embassy in Tehran, Trend reports via Venezuelan Embassy's publication on Twitter.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family and relatives of the employee of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran who was killed as a result of the attack on the diplomatic mission. We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the message says.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.