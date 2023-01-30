Evacuation of Azerbaijani Embassy staff from Iran completed - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The evacuation of the employees of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran, their families and our colleagues, who were injured in the terrorist attack against the embassy, was completed, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan wrote on its official page on Twitter, Trend reports.

"May Allah have mercy on the soul of our martyr Orkhan Asgarov," the ministry wrote.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.