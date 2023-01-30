BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Government of Paraguay condemns attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay wrote on its Twitter page, Trend reports.

"The Government of Paraguay condemns the attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan, in Tehran, expresses that these actions are unacceptable, extends its condolences to the victim's family, hopes for the speedy recovery of the injured and prompt clarification of the facts," the ministry noted.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.