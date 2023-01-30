Russia welcomes Azerbaijan's active involvement in Eurasian integration processes - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Russia welcomes Azerbaijan's active involvement in Eurasian integration processes, Trend reports citing the response of the Russian MFA to media questions at the press conference of Russian FM Sergey Lavrov on the results of 2022.

"Baku successfully hosted a series of expert events dedicated to the Eurasian theme in 2021-2022, in particular, the strengthening of ties between Azerbaijan and the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union]. A landmark event in this regard was the XV Eurasian Economic Forum, held in Azerbaijan in October 2022. We are confident that further steps in this direction fully meet the interests of the republic located in the center of the Eurasian continent," the ministry noted.

As the Russian MFA said, the initiative of the Greater Eurasian Partnership, put forward back in 2015, is not just a conjunctural project tied to a time interval for Russia.

"This is an invitation to the development of multi-vector and multi-level cross-border cooperation in bilateral and international formats. As for the latter, and we have always talked about this, an important component of it is aligning the potentials of interstate associations, among which we see such practical cooperation-oriented and positively charged organizations as the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization], the EAEU, and ASEAN [Association of Southeast Asian Nations]," the ministry said.