Politics Materials 31 January 2023 11:47 (UTC +04:00)
Hearings on case of Azerbaijan vs Armenia to be held today in Hague

Maryana Akhmedova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The hearings on the case of Azerbaijan against Armenia will be held today at the UN International Court of Justice in the Hague, Trend reports.

Public hearings on the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Azerbaijan v. Armenia) will be held at the Peace Palace in The Hague.

The meeting will be chaired by Presiding Judge Joan E. Donohue.

The hearings will be devoted to the request of Azerbaijan dated January 3, 2023 on the request for the indication of provisional measures against Armenia.

Meanwhile, on January 30, Armenia filed its statement in court, then the Azerbaijani side also made a response statement.

