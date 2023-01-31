Azerbaijani FM, ECO secretary general hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Phone talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Khusrav Noziri, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Noziri condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran and expressed condolences over the death of an embassy employee. He also stressed the need to bring the perpetrator to justice as soon as possible.

Thanking for the support, Minister Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan will take all necessary measures to ensure that the perpetrators and masterminds of this crime answer to justice. He emphasized the responsibility of host countries to prevent attacks on diplomatic missions located on their territory.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran on January 27, 2023, at about 8:30 (GMT+4). The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.

Following the deadly assault, Azerbaijan evacuated its officials from the embassy, including those who suffered as a result of the attack and completely suspended the work of the embassy in Tehran.