Vardanyan provoking new Karabakh conflict with his destructive actions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. Ruben Vardanyan, a fugitive Russian billionaire of Armenian origin, who took over separatists in Karabakh, proceeds with his destructive activities aimed at inciting a resolved conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which may flare up again as a result of his provocative actions, Parvin Mirzazade, Ambassador-at-Large of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, writes in his latest article, Trend reports.

"Obviously, he has already realized that, despite all his efforts, the Azerbaijani side is not going to conduct any negotiations with this provocateur. After everything else failed, he decided that the best way out of this impasse would be a new round of hostilities," he said.

Unfortunately, part of the population succumbed to his propaganda and believed his false promises, which can lead to irreparable consequences, is repeating the same mistake made 30 years ago, when the separatists embarked on the path of escalation of the conflict, which brought only blood, suffering and numerous human casualties, Mirzazade said.

As he pointed out, indeed, before Vardanyan's arrival in Karabakh, the first successful contacts between the Azerbaijani authorities and representatives of the Armenian population had already been outlined, a dialogue had begun and the first steps towards reconciliation had been taken.

If Yerevan, while still preserving the remains of "decency", really assessing its own strength and capabilities, declared that it recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, but at the same time it was necessary to ensure certain "rights and security" of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region, he immediately categorically opposed this, he added.

"At the same time, the separatists are trying to open the Khankendi airport for some "humanitarian" reasons in order to use it for its own purposes. After the start of the peaceful environmental rally, the Armenian side began openly sabotaging the negotiation process, refused to participate in a meeting of foreign ministers in Moscow and actually freezed all further possible negotiations on various international platforms. Thus, the peace talks have become dependent on the internal political processes in Armenia," Mirzazade explained.

The authorities in Yerevan, yielding to the pressure of radical circles, actually refused to negotiate in the name of preserving their positions, swallowed the bait and are now at the forefront of an undeclared cold war against Azerbaijan, which at any moment can escalate into a real one, with disastrous consequences for Armenia, he said.