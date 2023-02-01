Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs reveals results of special operation against pro-Iranian sleeper cell (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. As a result of operations conducted by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs, a total of 39 people engaged in subversive and sabotage actions under the guise of religion were detained, Trend reports.

Those who call themselves believers, carrying out propaganda in favor of Iran through social networks and abusing freedom of religion in Azerbaijan, carried out the instructions of the Iranian special services in order to undermine the traditions of tolerance that have developed in Azerbaijan.

On social media and at religious ceremonies attended by Azerbaijani citizens, those people, in order to discriminate on the basis of religion and incite inter-religious hatred, use Iranian symbols, as well as black flags with various inscriptions in Persian. By doing so, they cause confusion in society and pass on the information collected to the special services from which they received assignments.

