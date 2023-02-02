Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Opening of Zangazur corridor beneficial for all parties - Turkish Defense Minister

Politics Materials 2 February 2023 15:42 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The opening of the Zangazur corridor will be beneficial for all parties and bring peace and stability to the entire region, said Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar at the "Distinguished Visitors Day", held as part of the "Winter Exercises - 2023", Trend reports.

He noted that Türkiye has always supported Azerbaijan and will continue to do so.

"We hope this project will be implemented as soon as possible in order to achieve peace and security among the countries," said Akar.

