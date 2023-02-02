We successfully implemented TAP project and became reliable energy partner for EU - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. We successfully implemented TAP project and became a reliable energy partner for European Union, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, making a press statement with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis on February 2, Trend reports.

"Two years ago, we successfully implemented the TAP project, the last segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, and became a reliable energy partner for the European Union. This is acknowledged by the leaders of the European Union. The Strategic Partnership Memorandum on natural gas signed between the European Union and Azerbaijan in Baku last year shows this again.

“Our distinguished guest will participate in the opening ceremony of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting to be held in Azerbaijan tomorrow. The participation of President Iohannis in the opening demonstrates the great importance of this event," President Ilham Aliyev said.