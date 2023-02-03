President Ilham Aliyev signs order to expand powers of Azerbaijan's rep to CoE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order granting Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe Fakhraddin Ismayilov the authority to sign Protocol No. 13 to the Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, Trend reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan should send a notification to the Secretary General of the Council of Europe that the powers to sign the protocol specified in part 1 of this order on behalf of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been transferred to the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Council of Europe, Fakhraddin Ismayilov.