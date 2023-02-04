Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Afghan citizens detained for attempt to illegally cross Iran-Azerbaijan border

Politics Materials 4 February 2023 13:55 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 4. Two citizens of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, who attempted to illegally cross the Iranian border in the Azerbaijani direction, were detained at 16:25 (GMT+4) on February 2, the Agency told Trend.

The detention took place in the 'Lankaran' border detachment area of the Azerbaijani State Border Service's Border Troops, located near the Sim village of the Astara district.

The investigation established that the detainees were Raja Muhammad (born in 2003) and Zahidulla Mahsil (born in 2006).

The corresponding operational and investigative measures are currently underway.

