Armenia needs to accept hand extended by Azerbaijan, Türkiye - Hulusi Akar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. It is important that Armenia accepts the hand extended by President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said in an interview with the Milliyet newspaper, Trend reports.

"The Zangazur corridor and the railways and roads passing through it are very important for the region both from economic point of view and social life, and for security. Armenia should seize this opportunity offered by Azerbaijan and Türkiye," he said.