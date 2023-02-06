Azerbaijani MFA determining if Azerbaijanis among injured in Türkiye quake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. At least 76 people died and 440 were injured last night as a result of a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that occurred in southeastern Türkiye, Trend reports.

As the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in response to Trend's request, it is being determined whether Azerbaijanis were among the dead or injured as a result of the earthquake.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.