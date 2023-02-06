Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament extends condolences to Turkish Parliament's speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova has sent a letter of condolences to Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop over the numerous human casualties caused by the powerful earthquake in Türkiye, the Parliament told Trend.

Gafarova expressed deep regret on the death of people and the large-scale destruction occurred in Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, and other southern regions of the country, following a terrible earthquake. The speaker extended condolences to her Turkish colleague, to the fraternal Turkish people, on her own behalf and on behalf of the MPs, as well as expressed deepest sympathies to the families of victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.