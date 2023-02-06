Azerbaijan to send additional emergency rescue forces to Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. An additional rescue team will be sent from Azerbaijan to Türkiye, Head of the Special Risk Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Major General Etibar Ismayilov told reporters at the Heydar Aliyev Airport, Trend reports.

"To assist in the aftermath of the earthquake, an additional contingent of rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan will be sent," he said.

Earlier, following the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, emergency rescue forces numbering 370 people have sent to Türkiye.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.