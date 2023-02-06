Azerbaijan's State Committee appeals to citizens in quake-hit Türkiye (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:24)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora has appealed to Azerbaijanis in the regions declared a disaster zone as a result of a strong earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports via the committee.

Below are the e-mail addresses and phone numbers of structures that work 24 hours a day and may assist Azerbaijani citizens in quake-hit Türkiye.

Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora

Contact: Kanan Mammadov

Phone: +994 50 607 98 36

Email: [email protected]

Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund

Emai: [email protected]

Website: www.azdiasporasocial.az

Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye

Hotline: +90 532 577 61 68

Diaspora organizations:

Ankara

Azafli Association of Social Assistance and Culture

Contact: Azruman Azafli

Phone: +90 532 594 4477

E-mail: [email protected]

Istanbul

Federation of Türkiye-Azerbaijan Associations (TADEF)

Contact: Hidayat Gulam

Phone: +90 542 489 52 15

Email: [email protected]

Kahramanmarash

Union of Education, Culture and Solidarity of Azerbaijan

Contact: Tural Shahbazli

Phone: +90 530 946 18 38

Email: [email protected]

Mersin, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adana

Azerbaijani House of Hatay

Contact: Bashar Kemur

Phone: +90 553 007 42 73

Email: [email protected]